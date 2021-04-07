Pattern still won’t budge, dry and warm again today

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a stray shower possible, but not likely. Winds: N 3-5 mph, High: 79 (74-81)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 52 (48-55)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers rolling in toward the evening. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 68 (65-72), Low: 51 (47-53)

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

High temperatures ended up being fairly impressive by early April standards, as we reached the upper 70’s with a few locations like Cumberland jumping up to 80 degrees. Once again, we’ve stayed warm overnight though there aren’t as many clouds. Some shower activity was spotted across eastern PA, but otherwise it looks like we’ll be left on the drier side of things today. The warmth will reach its peak today, as afternoon temperatures will once again head toward the lower 80’s with more locations reaching that point later on under partly cloudy skies. The stationary boundary that’s been lingering nearby will finally dissipate tonight, which will keep shower chances near zero.

Winds finally kick into gear a little bit tomorrow, getting things moving again finally. The flow will be out of the southeast, helping build up some moisture and leading to mostly cloudy skies. There still won’t be enough moisture just yet to spark any showers during the day, but it will be cooler. The storm system brewing over the Midwest finally gets close enough Thursday night to where scattered showers finally start falling. We’ll keep a scattered shower chance through Friday with even cooler temperatures, but any rain that does fall will remain very light.

This first storm system will get worn down very quickly by high pressure still anchored over New England as we head into the weekend. This will turn rain showers very spotty by Saturday morning, but another more potent low will be able to arrive later in the day Saturday and come across the area with ease. The best chance of rainfall over the forecast period will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning as this storm and its cold front cross the viewing area. After that, the general setup will still keep a massive upper-level trough over the eastern half the country into next week. While its likely shower chances will vary each day, there will still be plenty of clouds and a very active pattern still in place.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson