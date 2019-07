Patchy fog is possible overnight in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OUR BRIEF BREAK FROM MID-SUMMER HEAT AND HUMIDITY HAS COME TO AN END, AS HIGH-PRESSURE SLIDES OUT TO SEA, TURNING OUR WINDS TO THE SOUTH. THIS HAS HELPED KICK UP THE HEAT AND INCREASED OUR HUMIDITY. WEDNESDAY THERE IS ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COMES, SOME OF WHICH MAY BE MARGINALLY SEVERE IN OUR WESTERN COUNTIES. JUST LIKE TODAY, IT’LL BE HOT AND HUMID ONCE AGAIN.

ON THE FOURTH OF JULY (THURSDAY), MOTHER NATURE MAY HAVE A FIREWORKS SHOW OF HER OWN READY TO GO FOR US. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ONCE AGAIN FOR THE REGION, AND WHILE NOT EVERYONE WILL SEE SOMETHING YOU’LL WANT TO KEEP AN EYE ON THE SKIES IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS. BE SURE TO HAVE YOUR WDVM WEATHER APP READY TO GO ANDS STAY WEATHER ALERT. ON FRIDAY, OUR STAGNANT WEATHER PATTERN CONTINUES, IN TERMS OF SCATTERED INSTABILITY THUNDERSHOWERS AND TEMPERATURES RANGING ON EITHER SIDE OF 90. BY THE TIME THE WEEKEND ROLLS AROUND, A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH THE AREA KEEPING SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN PLACE, BUT AS THE FRONT SLOWLY SAGS SOUTH OF THE AREA, SOME DRIER AND LESS UNSTABLE THE ATMOSPHERE WILL BE.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: A FEW SHOWERS AND A STORM ARE POSSIBLE BEFORE MIDNIGHT. OTHERWISE, WE’RE PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 68-73. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS ON EITHER SIDE OF 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A SUPER NIGHT!