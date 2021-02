Parts of Northern Virginia to reach 60 degrees Wednesday!

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, THE WINDS SHOULD RELAX A LITTLE AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN FROM THE SOUTH. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO AROUND 40 DEGREES AROUND THE BELTWAY. WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE A DRY AND BREEZY DAY, AS A WEAK COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA BY WEDNESDAY EVENING. THIS FRONT WILL INCREASE THE CLOUDS AND POTENTIALLY BRINGING A FEW LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS TO THE APPALACHIANS MOUNTAINS, BUT MOST OF THE SHOWERS SHOULD FIZZLE OUT TRYING TO CROSS THE MOUNTAINS. DURING THE DAY, WITH A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE AND A WEST WIND, DAYTIME HIGHS LOOK TO BE IN THE 50S TO MID-60S.

THURSDAY WILL FEATURE MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND NORTHWEST WINDS WILL HELP IN USHERING IN SLIGHTLY COOLER AIR TO THE REGION. CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE THURSDAY NIGHT AND THROUGHOUT FRIDAY, AHEAD OF ANOTHER COLD FRONT. DURING THE DAY, FRIDAY IS LOOKING DRY; HOWEVER; AFTER SUNSET SHOWERS WILL MAKE A RETURN. DUE THE POSSIBILITY OF COLD AIR BEING IN PLACE WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION A WINTRY MIX IS POSSIBLE BEFORE CHANGING OVER TO A MAINLY RAIN EVENT. THE WEEKEND ALSO LOOKS A BIT UNSETTLED, WITH CLOUDS AND SHOWERS AROUND FROM TIME TO TIME. TEMPERATURES ARE ALSO FORECAST TO BE NEAR OR ABOVE AVERAGE WHICH IS A BIG CHANGE FROM THE DEEP FREEZE THAT WE HAVE BEEN SEEING LATELY!

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 29-40 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SPOT MTN. SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S TO LOWER 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH OVERNIGHT SNOW TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR MID-40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!