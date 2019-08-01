Partly sunny and mainly dry across the NOVA region

There is an off chance of an isolated thundershower this afternoon and evening.

We hope to see more sunshine on Thursday! Temperatures this morning feeling just a bit cooler than days past plus slightly less humidity. Partly sunny skies will help us rise into the upper 80’s, but an isolated pop-up thundershower will be possible for only a few while the rest of us stay sunny and dry.

A better chance of showers and storms will occur on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a lesser chance of precipitation on Saturday, but higher than Thursday’s chance. Sunday will hopefully give us more sunshine with a stray pop-up.

As we head into a new work week, we are looking forward to partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will, in general, be on the rise as we head into the middle of the workweek as highs once again try to approach 90 degrees. There will be an off chance for a thundershower on Tuesday, but yet most of us will remain dry for at least the first part of the workweek.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few going into the 90’s. Winds will be out of the north and east at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s with areas near the metro remaining into the 70’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a better chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a good chance to see a few storms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few areas towards the metro will rise into the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Plan to see partly sunny skies with an off chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few locations going into the upper 80’s.

Monday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen