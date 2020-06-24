Outside of an elevation shower, a quiet Wednesday is ahead

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and comfortable. An elevation shower over the mountains cannot be completely ruled out. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 85 (80-88)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 3-5 mph, Low: 62 (56-64)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible, but lots of dry time is expected. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 84 (79-86), Low: 60 (55-63)

Friday: More sun early, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Storms rolled through again late yesterday, though this time around they were more of the rain-making and not severe variety. We saw decent rainfall totals across the area as a result, but those have ended with the cold front from this system just east of us this morning. Skies have already started clearing, and we’re in for a quiet and much more comfortable day. Some clouds will still be around and a quick elevation rain shower in the mountains can’t be ruled out, but afternoon highs will still get into the 80’s. Humidity won’t be much of a factor with winds out of the west the next few days.

One minor hiccup through the last few days of the work week will be a weak disturbance that rotates around and upper low to our north. This disturbance will pass overhead Thursday, meaning spotty showers and storms could pop up. Otherwise plenty of dry time is expected on another comfortable day. High pressure builds in overhead Friday bringing more sunshine but also a return of some warmth and humidity.

Heading into the last weekend of June, we’ll be back into a warm and humid pattern again as a low pushes through the Great Lakes. On Saturday, the warm front with this system will be nearby, leading to isolated showers and storms, especially with peak heating when we reach the lower 90’s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday as the cold front arrives. Plenty of dry time is still expected between these rain chances. What’s left of the fronts from this low stalls near the coast early next week, meaning spotty rain chances linger into Monday and next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson