Outer bands of Henri to impact areas east of the I-95 corridor

Sunshine is to begin this Friday, but clouds will come late in the day, with showers possible overnight into Friday morning. Showers will dwindle as we head into the afternoon Friday before coastal showers from the outer bands of Henri.

While Henri does not look to impact our region beyond a few clouds and showers, the current track may take a course close to New York City and impact New England before departing. If you are heading to Ocean City this weekend, prepare for the rain and the clouds to come with it. Seas may be unsettled a bit, making the waters dangerous to beachgoers.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sun to start with a mix of clouds with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with morning showers highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with possible coastal showers. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

