Our taste of fall lasts through today, warming up some Wednesday

Tuesday: Sunny skies, but hazy at times due to smoke. Winds: N->SE 4-8 mph, High: 72 (69-76)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, some patchy valley fog possible by morning. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 50 (45-53)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy at times due to smoke. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 78 (74-80), Low: 58 (56-61)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mostly in the PM. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few AM showers possible, otherwise dry. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’ve finally flipped the switch with the cold front finally through the area, and it feels like a whole different season out there to start off this Tuesday. Breezy north winds continued to push cooler and drier air our direction, and this morning we have temperatures all the way down into the 40’s and 50’s. You’ll certainly want to consider at least a light jacket to start the day off, as it will take a little while to warm back up. High pressure will be directly overhead today, shifting to the east by tonight. This will keep highs in the lower to middle 70’s this afternoon for most. Plenty of sun is expected, but much like yesterday, there is a lot of smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere from the western wildfires, so we’re likely to have the sun obstructed by some haze.

Under fairly clear skies, calm winds, and cooler temperatures tonight, we could see some patchy fog tomorrow morning. Another quiet day is expected, with highs warming up into the upper 70’s thanks to some southerly return flow. Wednesday night into Thursday clouds will be returning, as a cold front approaches from the west and the remnants of Sally drift across the Southeast. There is still a bit of uncertainty with the timing of all this, but generally it looks like we have a chance for showers across the area from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. We’re not expecting a large amount of rainfall, as the northern edge of Sally’s remnants will stay just south of the 4 State Region.

Skies will then clear through the day on Friday, as an even stronger high pressure center dives south out of Canada. This will give us a very similar setup to what we’re experiencing now, with lots of sunshine all the way through the weekend into early next week. Given this high being a little stronger, afternoon highs will only be in the 60’s Saturday and Sunday, and even chillier overnight lows in the 40’s can be expected. As this ridge moves east into Monday, we’ll see temperatures slightly uptick again, but not all that much.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy this amazing weather!

Meteorologist Damon Matson