Our summer preview continues into the weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 85 (82-89)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SW 3-5 mph, Low: 61 (58-64)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 89 (85-92), Low: 67 (64-69)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

For the first time since last summer, we got enough heat to build up and we had some lower 90 degree readings across Frederick and Montgomery Counties. Many other locations got very close to the 90’s as well, as it was a sweltering one out there. We’ve been given a little bit of a saving grace from that heat here today, as a backdoor cold front has pushed in overnight. You wouldn’t even really be able to tell it moved in, as there has been no change out there in terms of the clear skies and calm conditions. However, later this afternoon, temperatures will end up staying just a few degrees cooler in the 80’s. High pressure continues to keep its influence on us though, as we continue to stay high and dry into the weekend.

Hot temperatures make a return tomorrow with the backdoor front heading out, as we’ll be back into the upper 80’s easily on Saturday. On Sunday, it appears lower 90’s are going to be fairly commonplace, and some temperature records may indeed fall if those readings can get up into the 90’s. Finally, after several days in a row of heat and no measureable precipitation, we look to break that streak on Monday. With high pressure finally weakening a little bit, a system tracking across Canada will drop a front south into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic sparking up scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will drop down into the 70’s and lower 80’s thanks to the clouds and precipitation.

There won’t be enough rain to make up for how extremely dry it’s been, but any little bit will certainly help. That being said, we’ll continue to have slight rain chances with more disturbances just north of us Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat will also build back in very quickly over this time though, as we could be even hotter next Wednesday as highs are possibly going to jump into the lower and middle 90’s. Another front will cool us back down by about 10 degrees or more heading into next Thursday, though high pressure yet again looks to build in and end any rain chances late in the week.

Have a great Friday and stay cool out there this weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson