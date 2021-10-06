Our stretch of cooler days, warmer nights continues

Wednesday: Misty with areas of fog this morning, then mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 71 (68-74)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with areas of fog and spotty showers possible. Winds: ESE 3-5 mph, Low: 63 (60-65)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 74 (70-77), Low: 62 (59-65)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Drier conditions generally prevailed yesterday, but we still couldn’t get much clearing. Clouds hung around after the morning fog dissipated, with only a little bit of sunshine near the end of the day. Areas of fog and mist have returned this morning, though thankfully not as dense this time around. With high pressure to our north and a low to our southwest, easterly winds will prevail all day long, keeping us locked in a cloudy, drizzly, cool setup. Temperatures will only end up near 70 degrees, with most of us staying dry other than the occasional sprinkle. The best chance for spotty showers will again be across Virginia. More clouds, mild temperatures, and areas of fog can be expected tonight.

High pressure to the north will exert its influence even more so tomorrow, as even the light drizzle from today will get knocked out by drier air moving in. There won’t be enough dry air to rid us of the cloud cover though, with only a few peaks of sunshine likely through the day. This drier air will linger around into Friday as well, as it looks like rain chances should remain fairly minimal through the end of the work week. Expect well above-average overnight temperatures to continue, with highs mostly in the 70’s.

On Saturday, the low that’s been south of us all week will finally get pulled back north and east with its weakened fronts and quite a bit of moisture. It’s still tough to determine if the threat for heavy rain will make it far enough to the east to impact us, but either way scattered, steadier rain showers can be expected throughout the day to kick off the weekend. Isolated showers will linger into Sunday, but skies will finally start clearing out some. There’s quite a bit of disagreement in the models into next week, as nearby disturbances could push in and keep us soggy or they could stay west and we stay dry and sunnier. For now, expect dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds with warm temperatures remaining as well.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson