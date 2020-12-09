Other than morning flurries, another quiet day on tap

Wednesday: A few light snow showers and flurries through the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 45 (41-48)

Wednesday night: Clearing skies, becoming partly cloudy. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 34 (29-36)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 51 (47-54), Low: 33 (27-35)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM rain showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

All of the sunshine made for a pretty beautiful day, especially if you soaked up that sunshine through a window in your house. All kidding aside, it definitely stayed chilly out there yesterday despite the sunshine, but winds were able to stay low enough without getting too out of hand. Clouds have returned now, and some light flurries are trying to hold it together across the I-81 corridor. This will be tough to achieve though, so a few flurries across southern PA and northern Maryland is all we’ll really see today. Otherwise, it’s going to stay fairly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures on this Wednesday as a disturbance passes by to the north. Skies will already begin to clear out tonight.

High pressure passes south of us Thursday and Friday, giving us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll really kick into a warming trend these days, with highs getting back into the 50’s. This is certainly a good bit above normal for almost mid-December, and we’ll stay that way as a storm system approaches heading into the weekend. Clouds begin to increase Friday night into Saturday morning, but there have been a few recent changes to precipitation timing with this system. Nothing of any significant impact, but it could expand how long we stay soggy.

Overall, the speed of this system looks to have slowed down, giving us some form of precipitation into Monday. The first rain showers arrive Saturday afternoon, staying isolated and light into Sunday as the warm front heads north. The cold front of this system swings through Sunday, providing the most widespread rain chances we’ll get, though even then showers will be scattered. Colder air starts to wrap around the back side of this storm as it heads out Monday, but lingering moisture will allow for isolated rain and snow showers to kick off next week, with any flakes over the mountains. Seasonably chilly temperatures are expected next Tuesday, with some clearing as well.

Have yourselves a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson