Other than a mountain storm, lots of sun for Wednesday

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the AM, turning partly cloudy in the PM and remaining comfortable all day. A spot storm over the mountains can’t be ruled out. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 90 (85-93)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies, humidity makes a return. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 70 (67-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and breezy with stray storms over the mountains possible. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, High: 95 (91-98), Low: 73 (70-77)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with numerous showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

A broken line of showers and storms, with plenty of localized severe storms embedded in that line, crossed the area last evening. All storm activity ended by sunset, as the front responsible for everything moved just to our south. Thanks to that front, we’re starting out feeling very comfortable today, and will stay that way. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, we’ll still see highs reach the lower 90’s, but humidity will stay rather low. Quiet conditions are expected as well, but a stray storm over the mountains can’t be ruled out. Tonight humidity will return in force, as the front stalled south of us returns as a warm front and sets us up for the hottest day of the week.

With the warm front past us by Thursday morning, we’ll see our highs soar into the middle and upper 90’s area-wide, with a decent amount of humidity that will push heat index values into the triple digits. Once again, spotty mountain storms are possible, but it will otherwise be quiet. On Friday, a low over the Great Lakes pivots and starts pushing a cold front our way. This front won’t be arriving until Saturday, so it will be another hot and humid day with only isolated storms possible. By this point, Hurricane Laura will be pushing inland and weakening, likely being picked up by the Great Lakes low and its front to end the week, setting us up for a soggy start to the weekend.

Exact details are still hazy at this point, but confidence is increasing that the remnants of Laura will be close enough Saturday to couple with the passing cold front and produce plenty of rain across the region. Flooding doesn’t look like a threat considering how fast everything will be moving. Severe weather could be a concern on the south side of Laura’s remnants, so its exact track will bear watching. Canadian high pressure follows all of this Sunday into next Tuesday, giving us a slight taste of September conditions with highs in the lower 80’s and low humidity to start next week.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson