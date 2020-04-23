Only one dry day in the forecast

Late Friday and early Saturday look dry, but Monday looks like the only day without a chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are building in this morning with rain to come later today and overnight. A few showers may occur as early as the afternoon with rain to continue this evening and overnight. A few showers overnight may be heavy at times. Soaking rains may produce up to an inch of rain for some locations in the mountains and valleys, but future tracker shows lesser rain for the District and the Chesapeake Bay regions. The timing and positioning of the low-pressure system will determine how far northwest or southeast the majority of the rainfall will go. Regardless, most of the region will see at least a quarter up to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

We hope to have most of the rain out of the region by noon Friday, but a passing shower cannot be ruled out during the early afternoon hours Friday. While another chance of rain is in the works on Saturday, it will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. A good portion of Saturday may remain dry. We hope to see lesser rain from the system Saturday into Sunday.

We have a dry day on Monday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, but temperatures rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday. As temperatures return to the average for this time of year during the middle portion of the week, it will come with a chance of showers. It should be interesting to see what the temperatures do after Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of in the afternoon becoming more likely overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Thursday night: Overcast skies with showers likely. A few spots of rain may be heavy at times, but lows overnight will be in the 50’s. Winds will be out to the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the early morning hours then clouds for the rest of the day. A chance of a passing sprinkle is possible during the early afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with drier conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with an evening shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Watching for overcast skies and a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen