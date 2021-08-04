One more cool day before the next warm-up begins

Wednesday: Cloudy morning, with gradual clearing through the day and a stray shower or two possible. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 82 (78-86)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 61 (60-67)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Winds: L&V, High: 86 (82-89), Low: 65 (60-67)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clouds were the rule of the day yesterday, though there were pockets of sunshine through the afternoon. This same grey look to the sky is still lingering around this morning, with the coastal low over the Carolinas continuing to funnel clouds our direction. Clearer skies are just to our west, and we’re going to start seeing more sunshine from west to east into the afternoon. Temperatures are still expected to stay a little cooler in the lower 80’s even with the extra sunshine. As far as rain chances go, we’re still going to remain extremely dry other than a stray shower or two popping up closer to the coastline.

We can expect more of the same on Thursday, with the coastal low starting to pull away to the northeast and a little more sunshine breaking out. Because of its slightly earlier exit, our warm up begins tomorrow, as we head back into the middle 80’s. By Friday, the Bermuda high will start to exert its influence once again, pumping heat and humidity our direction and causing afternoon temperatures to rise toward 90 degrees. Our best chance at any bit of rainfall looks to be Saturday, when an upper-level disturbance will cross through and when combined with the heat and humidity will spark isolated showers and storms. Models continue to struggle coming to an agreement on just how much rain we could see, but for those parched and looking for rain, this is the best chance we have.

It continues to get even hotter next week, as afternoon highs are expected to hit the mid-90’s by the beginning of next week. It will also be sweltering as humidity builds, but yet again we look to stay extremely dry. The only other slight chance at rain may be next Tuesday, when all the heat and humidity will finally be enough to spark up isolated showers and storms.

Have a great Wednesday everyone, halfway through the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson