Occasionally breezy, but otherwise a warm and beautiful day

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times, with clouds increasing toward the evening. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 60 (55-63)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers to the north and west. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, Low: 35 (32-38)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 48 (44-51), Low: 29 (25-33)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Those winds certainly picked up yesterday afternoon, but they ushered in a few good things if you’ve been looking for an end to the wintry weather. Those couple of things would be the sunshine and warmth, as highs jumped into the 50’s, and we once again stayed warm overnight. With high pressure to the south, the warm up continues today. This afternoon’s highs will reach into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, easily melting away what little is left of the snow and ice pack. If you can get outside and enjoy, certainly take advantage! Heading into the evening, a weak cold front will be dropping out of the Great Lakes and bring spotty rain showers through for the first half of the night before we quickly dry out again.

This same front will usher in slightly cooler air, cutting our warm stretch off. Even still, we’ll stay right near seasonal averages both Thursday and Friday, in the 40’s with partly cloudy skies. Conditions turn a little more on the active side toward the weekend. There will be a couple of potent storm system down along the southern Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, with plenty of moisture. There will also be a couple of weaker lows to the north, and these systems will take turns grazing past the viewing area, with the southern systems having slightly more influence.

It appears we’ll have isolated rain showers Saturday, with a few wet snowflakes not out of the question in the morning over the mountains. This won’t be an all-day precipitation event though, with plenty of dry time mixed in as well. The soggiest day does look to be Sunday when the southern low is closest to the viewing area and giving us scattered showers. By Monday, a cold front finally swings through from west to east, slowly ending shower activity. Temperatures will be back to slightly above average in the 50’s during this whole time frame, with a slight drop back to the 40’s as skies clear out some next Tuesday.

Have a fantastic Wednesday and enjoy this beautiful day!

Meteorologist Damon Matson