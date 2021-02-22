Occasional slick spots with morning snow and ice likely

Monday: Cloudy with a wintry mix/snow expected through the AM, with a change to light rain and tapering precipitation through the PM. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 42 (37-46)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty mountain snow showers possible. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 33 (30-36)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with a few stray rain showers possible over the mountains. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 50 (46-55), Low: 31 (29-35)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Well, all things considered, it wasn’t the worst weekend we’ve had weather-wise. Dry conditions prevailed both Saturday and Sunday, with fairly chilly temperatures, especially the first half of the weekend. Clouds made a quick return last night, and we’re set to see the next storm system this morning. Precipitation is already crossing the Appalachian Mountains, and this morning conditions are likely to turn pretty slick. Temperatures are hovering just below freezing in many locations, and this means we’re going to see snow, sleet, and possibly some freezing rain this morning. It will take some time before we finally jump above freezing, so a few inches of snow and a glaze of ice is not out of the question, especially for our northern counties. Temperatures should jump above freezing by the early afternoon, changing us over to a light rain before precipitation quickly ends.

Skies will continue to slowly clear into Tuesday, with some clouds and spotty precipitation remaining possible over the mountains. The bigger story through the middle of the week will be how much temperatures are set to jump up, likely to the warmest readings we’ve seen in over a month. Southerly flow will get us into the 50’s Tuesday, then upper 50’s and even some lower 60’s are possible Wednesday. A cold front won’t let this sharp warm up last forever though, as we’ll return to the 40’s by Thursday. Despite the front coming through, it looks like we’re going to hold on to fairly dry conditions all the way through the end of the week, as there’s not a lot of moisture to work with into Friday.

After high pressure passes through to end the week, we’ll finally work back in some southerly moisture by the weekend. A low is going to be traversing well south of us next Saturday and Sunday, but it should be close enough to interact with the moisture and create isolated rain showers. It looks like Saturday gives us the better chance for rain, but at this point it’s still too far out to lock that in. Either way, it does look to be warm enough for just rain, and overall temperatures are going to stay near or above average this coming week.

Watch for that snow and ice this morning, and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson