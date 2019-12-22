NOVA temperatures this week will rise 5-15 degrees above average

There will be plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week.

There will be plenty of sunshine as we head throughout the week with a few clouds to come by week’s end. We are starting things out on this Sunday morning in the teens and 20’s. This morning will be the final morning for these cold temperatures for at least a week as high pressure moves in warm air from the south.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be 5-10 degrees above the average for this time of year. Christmas Day will see partly cloudy skies with still plenty of sun with highs near 50! Those of you on winter vacation will enjoy being out and about this week as it feels a bit more like the springtime rather than winter.

Like all good things, they will come to an end as clouds arrive Friday with a slight chance of a shower. The mention for rain will continue into Saturday. The question will be, how long can we hold these warm temperatures before we are sent back into winter?

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 04’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Clear skies by night with lows in the upper 20’s and low to 30’s. Winds will be calm.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Christmas Day: Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen