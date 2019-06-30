NOVA region to see another day of warm temperatures with a pleasant breeze

Winds may gust up to 30 mph today with highs into the 80’s and 90’s

Northwest winds have returned to the region. Lower dewpoints are possible as we head into the latter part of the day. Clear skies by night will send lows into the 50’s and 60’s. Monday morning should be beautiful and crisp.

High pressure will move to our southeast returning us to southerly flow on Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon or evening. Most of us should stay dry. Wednesday, however, we may see an increase in clouds with a few more showers affecting a few more areas.

A few storms are possible as we head into the latter part of the week. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s with a few locations going into the upper 90’s, but the heat index will rise into the mid 90’s into the high 90’s by the end of the 7-day outlook. We may see a few locations hit the 100-degree mark by the end of the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with gusty winds. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations in the low 90’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with calming winds. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50’s with some areas remaining into the low 60’s. Winds will be out of the north 5-10.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be into the low to mid-80’s. A few locations may rise into the upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Plan for mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon or evening. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of pop-up showers during the afternoon or evening. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Wait for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for spotty thunderstorms. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Watch out for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s.

Have a super Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen