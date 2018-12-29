NOVA Forecast Saturday 29 December 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over your Saturday. Winds may be on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph! Highs will be in the 40's and 50's. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTHERN VIRGINIA - We have made it to the weekend! Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over this weekend with dry conditions! Highs will be on the chilly side into the middle 40's with winds on Saturday gusting up to 25 mph!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over your Saturday. Winds may be on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph! Highs will be in the 40's and 50's.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over your Saturday. Winds may be on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph! Highs will be in the 40's and 50's.

Winds should calm on Sunday. Sunday night into Monday expects clouds to be on the increase. Rainfall comes Monday into Tuesday morning. If you have any New Year's Eve plans, be sure to have the rain gear handy. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch. Areas along creeks, rivers, and streams may want to be on the lookout for minor flooding. Areas poor to drain may also see a few drainage issues. Hopefully, it will be no worse than we have seen it already. Clouds may linger into Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday call for a mix of clouds with temperatures only into the 30's as daytime highs as the front Tuesday filters in the cold air! Partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures come for Friday with highs in the 40's.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Broken clouds. Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20's and lower 30's. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

New Year’s Day: Expect partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: A mix of a few clouds, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen