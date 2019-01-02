NOVA Forecast for Wednesday 02 January 2019

Good evening everyone! I hope the start of the New Year got off on the right foot. Clouds, however, will continue into the mid to latter part of the week.

Mainly cloudy overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30's. If we see clearer skies between now and sunrise, we may see temperatures go down into the lower 30's!

Wednesday should remain dry across the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Temperatures will continue to be above average for this time of year, but Wednesday’s high will be the day closest to the average high temperature for this time. Temperatures will climb back up the mercury from here.

Wednesday looks mainly dry but with plenty of cloud cover. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Light rain to come Thursday and Friday with a better chance on Saturday. More to come on that later!

Grab the rain gear for Thursday. Another frontal system is likely to bring us rainfall for the morning and into the early afternoon on Thursday with a slight chance to come on Friday. Rain will pick back up again on Saturday. The weekend will be half dry as we clear to partly sunny skies.

As we start next week high temperatures on Sunday will be near the half-century mark. Temperatures will remain above average on both Monday and Tuesday.

We can expect another day of rain on Tuesday. We will have to watch how temperatures will respond to Tuesday’s weather maker. Total rainfall over the next 7-days will be around a half to three-quarters of an inch. In other words, hopefully not as much as we have seen over the past week or two.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday night: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will become lesser.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated to scattered shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Broken clouds. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen