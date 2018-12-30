NOVA Forecast for Sunday 30 December 2018

Good evening everyone! I hope you had a good Saturday. We started warm and sunny across the region. The clouds and cold air moved into the area this afternoon.

More clouds and chilly air are likely overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. The winds across the area will calm down a bit to 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks partly sunny. We will have clouds for the morning, but hopefully, we will see a little bit of sun during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

A change in the wind will come on Monday. High pressure moves off to the east returning us to southeasterly flow. This move will add moisture and clouds to the atmosphere, while a low-pressure system associated with a cold front draws near giving us rain for your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Rain on Monday could begin as early as after the lunchtime and continue through Tuesday morning. If you have any New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day plans, be sure to have the rain gear and have your WDVM Wx app handy to track all the rainfall on PinPoint VIPIR Radar.

Clouds will linger into Wednesday with a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry on Thursday. Friday looks sunnier along with Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

New Year’s Day: Expect mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain or snow. Little to no accumulation expected. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen