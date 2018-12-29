NOVA Forecast for Saturday 29 December 2018

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our area overnight into Saturday. This advisory is for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington, Frederick, and Montgomery Counties in Maryland. Franklin County in Pennsylvania. Morgan, Berkeley, and Jefferson Counties in West Virginia. Clarke, Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William, Fauquier, and Rappahannock Counties in Virginia. This advisory also includes the Cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

Fog is likely overnight, and some of it will be dense as we head into Saturday morning. If you have to be out, do so with extreme caution as a limited visibility rate less than a quarter of a mile at times. Saturday the fog will lift during the mid to late morning with hopefully a bit of sunshine and winds to push clouds out of the way.

Sunday will bring more sunshine to the region. Skies will be sunnier. Clouds will increase for Monday where we may see rainfall less than around a half of an inch. Rain will be likely Tuesday morning before the gradually clearing out process.

We hope for sunnier skies on Wednesday, but clouds may linger into Wednesday and Thursday as clouds draw backing the region by next Friday with another chance of rain. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. Cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be calm up to 5 mph from the west.

Saturday: Broken clouds. Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

New Year’s Day: Expect partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: A mix of a few clouds, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen