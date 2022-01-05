Not as much snow as last time expected for the Nova area

Good Wednesday! As we head into our evening, a front will continue to shift eastward of our area. High clouds will be seen tonight, with winds coming out of the west and becoming quite gusty at times. Lows will drop tonight into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. The front is expected to stall over the area into Thursday as low pressure from the west starts to move in. The low will pass through our area Thursday into Friday, bringing in wintry precipitation. Cooler air will begin to filter in behind the cold front Thursday as a weak surface high builds in. There will be enough cold, dry air in our atmosphere for the main precipitation type to be snow.

As of now, the National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for most of the region, with widespread snow. Two to 4 inches of snow is expected… However, heavier snow bands are possible with rates of about one inch per hour for Thursday evening. Higher totals can range between 4 to 6 inches over the Alleghenies and Blue Ridge, where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect. This low system will begin to move out by Friday morning, with just some upslope snow showers possible west of the Alleghenies. Temperatures will still be below-freezing, causing blustery and cold conditions with winds coming out of the northwest. High pressure will begin to build on Friday night, and winds will diminish; however, low temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens. After a cold start to our Saturday, temperatures will warm up mainly into the 30’s. High pressure will continue to keep us dry for our Saturday, bringing plenty of sunshine before moving out of our area Saturday evening.

Clouds will begin to move on Saturday, with lows dipping to the 20’s. There is a possibility that we can see more wintry precipitation return for our Sunday morning. Warm air advection-driven precipitation will be further north and west. As a result, freezing rain may be possible across the eastern panhandle of West Virginia and parts of Central MD. Plain rain, however, is expected from the I-95 corridor south and east. Conditions will dry out by Sunday night. A strong cold front will pass through late Sunday night through Monday. Strong northwesterly winds ahead of the approaching surface will usher in cooler airmass of the season to the region. This will bring lows into the teens Monday night. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s across the area. However, with strong northwesterly winds, wind chills are expected to drop into the single digitals, which will make it feel very cold.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with westerly winds and winds gusting at times 20-30 mph. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Dry start with partly cloudy skies. Evening snow showers will roll in, which could slow you down on the evening commute. Westley winds gusting at 20-30 mph. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30’s with lows in the lower 20’s to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: AM snow showers, then drying out with northwesterly winds gusting at 20-40 mph. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of evening rain, highs in the lower to mid 30’s with lows in the mid 20’s to upper 20’s.

SUNDAY: Rain showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 40’s and lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20’s and 30’s and lows in the 20’s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward