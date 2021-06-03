Northern Virginia under severe risk Thursday and Friday

Showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening, impacting the ride at five for the DC-Baltimore metroplex. Expect showers and storms to impact the I-81 corridor just after the lunch rush. They will cross over the Blue Ridge Mountains and impact the routes to DC right in time for the drive home. You may want to stay put until after the storms pass, with traffic likely to back up within these showers and storms.

Lesser storms come Friday. While only under a marginal risk, excess sunlight may intensify the few storms that occur. Do not let your guard down today or tomorrow. Download the WDVM Weather app today. Turn on notifications and allow location settings for alerts delivered right when you need them, keeping you ahead of the storm.

Sunny, hot, and slightly humid for the weekend. Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s with a few areas in the 90s on Sunday. A miniature heatwave will come as we head into early next week, but hopefully, we will get some rain by the mid to late part of the week. Climate models suggest a dry spell for the weekend and early next week before a bit more rain comes into the week that follows. Stay tuned.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight risk of severe weather in the afternoon and evening, impacting the ride at five. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a marginal risk of severe weather in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated pop-up shower. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen