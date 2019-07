Northern Virginia under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TO MOVE EAST AND OUT TO SEA, ALLOWING FOR A FEW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. WHAT WE’LL LIKELY SEE TONIGHT IS AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER AND VERY MILD TEMPERATURES. THE GENERAL TEMPERATURE RANGE WILL BE FROM THE UPPER 60S TO THE LOWER 70S. A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN ARRIVES ON THURSDAY AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES INTO THE EASTERN U.S. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY, WITH A FEW STORMS PACKING AN EXTRA PUNCH AT TIMES. BE WEATHER ALERT IF YOU HAVE ANY OUTDOOR PLANS ON THURSDAY AS SOME STORMS WOULD PRODUCE DANGEROUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING AND GUSTY WINDS. FLOODING CONCERNS MAY ALSO BE REIGNITED WITH ANY STORM THAT COMES ALONG DUE TO THE AREA NOT HAVING ENOUGH TIME TO RECOVER FROM MONDAY.

A FEW SHOWERS MAY LINGER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FRIDAY, BEFORE GRADUAL CLEARING TAKES SHAPE DURING THE EVENING, AS THE FRONT SLOWLY PUSHES OUT OF THE AREA. HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER ON SATURDAY, GIVING US SUNNY SKIES AND KEEPING THINGS DRY. OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARRIVES LATER ON SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT IN THE FORM OF A WEAK IMPULSE OF ENERGY THAT WILL PIVOT THROUGH THE AREA. HIGH PRESSURE ATTEMPTS TO REGAIN CONTROL ON MONDAY AFTERNOON.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS AND RUMBLES OF THUNDER POSSIBLE AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 67-73. SOUTH WIND 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. A FEW STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS AND A STORM OR TWO WILL LINGER THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, GIVING US CLEARING DURING THE EVENING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: TONS OF SUNSHINE. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!