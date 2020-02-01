Northern Virginia to see temperatures in the 30’s overnight

Cloudy skies for Sunday, but things will begin to change Monday. Cloudy skies will turn to sunny blue skies Monday with highs in the 60’s. This weather pattern will be short-lived, however, as clouds build back into the region on Tuesday with more rain coming into the picture.

Tuesday turning into Wednesday, the rain looks more promising. Wednesday and Thursday seem to be the best days for a soaking rain. Highs will be in the 50’s. We will have the possibility of seeing a good inch of rain or so. I would not be surprised to see a few places approach 2 inches before it is all said and done.

A shower or two may be possible for Friday, but hopefully, things will start wrapping up. There is a possibility of mixing precipitation on Friday morning, but it will be rather light. Friday is still several days out, and we will have a better grasp on it as we head throughout this week.

Friday, we will return to temperatures in the 40’s. After a chance of rain Friday, we may see a stray flurry Saturday. There is a question about where temperatures go from there, but we will understand it better by and by.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower before midnight. Lows will fall into the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expecting clouds to linger about before clearing out late; we may see a possible flurry early. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph with peak gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 60’s!

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower coming into the region. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Showers likely with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a flurry early. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen