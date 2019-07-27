Northern Virginia to see sunny skies over the weekend

Temperatures and humidity expected to rise as we approach the week ahead.

Good day everyone! The weekend looks lovely with plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming into the 80’s and 90’s. Heat and humidity will increase, giving us a slight chance of an isolated pop-up shower or two over the weekend, but a higher chance for rain as we head into the workweek.

An isolated thundershower is possible for Monday with a better chance of showers and storms to come Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front comes into the region. Highs will linger around the 90-degree point, but the cold front will regulate temperatures to around average for this time of year for the rest of the workweek.

Clouds will begin to part on Thursday for hopefully more sunshine, but a lingering chance of a pop-up shower remains as we head into Friday. Temperatures will slightly drop into the low to mid-80’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a slim chance of an isolated pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with only a few in the 90’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s and low 70’s for a few. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies on this day with a bit more humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with an isolated chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Fair for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen