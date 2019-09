Northern Virginia to see one more warm day before cooler temps take over

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — TERRIFIC TUESDAY! IT HAS BEEN A MUCH NICER DAY THAN YESTERDAY, WITH MORE SUNSHINE PREVAILING, AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES BACK INTO THE REGION. AS THE HIGH MOVES AWAY FROM THE AREA OVERNIGHT, ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL BE APPROACHING, INCREASING CLOUDS BY SUNRISE WEDNESDAY. IN ADDITION, SOME PLACES MAY HAVE TO ONCE AGAIN DEAL WITH FOG, AS TEMPERATURES SETTLE INTO THE LOWER 60S TO NEAR 70 DEGREES. A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH OUR REGION ON WEDNESDAY AND ONCE AGAIN WE ARE UNDER A “MARGINAL RISK” FOR SEVERE STORMS DURING THE PEAK HEATING IN THE AFTERNOON. WEDNESDAY WILL ALSO BE OUR WARMEST DAY OF THE WEEK, WITH HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES IN SOME AREAS. THE FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH OR STALL OVER US BRIEFLY, WEDNESDAY NIGHT BRINGING A CONTINUATION OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE AREA.

THURSDAY INTO THURSDAY NIGHT HURRICANE DORIAN WILL BE TO OUR SOUTH, BUT MOVING CLOSER TO THE AREA. SOME GUSTY WINDS AND RAIN BANDS, ESPECIALLY EAST OF I-95, LOOK TO MAKE AN IMPACT, BUT THE FURTHER WEST ONE GOES; THE DRIER THE WEATHER APPEARS TO BE AT THIS POINT IN TIME. OF COURSE, THESE LOCAL IMPACTS WILL DEPEND ON EXACT TRACK AND INTENSITY OF

DORIAN AND THIS COULD STILL CHANGE. IN THE WAKE OF DORIAN, HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECAST TO SETTLE INTO THE WEEKEND. THIS WILL HELP TO BRING A NICE, DRY COUPLE OF DAYS TO THE AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN COOL FOR THE PERIOD, STAYING IN THE 70S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD. LOWS: 65-75. WINDS SOUTHEAST 7 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!