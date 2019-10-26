Northern Virginia to see heavy rain and possible thundershowers

The Mummers’ Parade Saturday night will come with chilly conditions with drizzle in the area. Thankfully the more torrential rain showers to arrive overnight will come early Sunday morning. The heaviest of the rain will most likely, however, be in the mid-morning hours. If you are heading out to get groceries for the week or if you head by the church, be sure to have your rain gear handy.

We hope to see a break in the clouds at some point Sunday afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the 70’s. A chilly night will be in store as we head back to work on Monday with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Monday, however, will be beautiful and sunny.

A few clouds will begin to increase back into the area on Tuesday with cloudier skies to come Wednesday as a dry frontal system passes. Like this past week, clouds that follow a dry cold front will come with showers as soon as another front comes in behind it. This rainier looks to occur on Thursday and Friday. It looks as if we will see another round of soaking rains.

The cold front for Friday, however, will pack a punch on the back end of it as cold air rushes into the region Saturday with lows in the 30’s and 40’s and highs only into the 40’s and 50’s!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely in the morning. There will be a chance of rain lingering on into the afternoon before clearing out. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s with winds out of the west-southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts up to one inch possible.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Watch for skies to be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Clouds will begin to break across the area. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen