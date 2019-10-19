Northern Virginia to see clouds late

There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but things will start changing for Sunday. Tropical moisture from Nestor will skirt our region on Sunday. Between now and then, clouds sourcing from the tropical storm will begin to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as the center of low pressure hurries to the northeast at 17 mph.

Moisture wrapped around the north and eastern part of the storm may stretch as far north as our neck of the woods, giving us a chance for precipitation on Sunday. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Sunday. The highest chance of rain in our area will be areas along and south of I-66. The center of low pressure will venture well out into the Atlantic by Monday with clouds clearing out of the region.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, giving us a good chance for rain for most of the region. Hopefully, we see another soaker like we did the previous week. Currently, the models suggest a quarter to just over a half-inch, but if we are lucky, we may be able to squeeze out a good inch or close to it.

The rest of the week Wednesday onward to Friday looks dry for the most part. Seasonable temperatures all the way around, but we may have to watch for clouds as the Mummers make their way to town for the annual Alsatia Mummers Parade, the largest nighttime parade on the East Coast.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will only drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Plan to see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Clouds once again increase. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen