Northern Virginia to see a few more thundershowers Sunday

Thundershowers should not be as bad as yesterdays storms.

There will be another chance to see a few more showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. As we head into the afternoon, expect a mix of clouds. Scattered showers and thunder are possible with leftover moisture from the cold front. Storms should not be a big issue on this Sunday and rainfall will generally be light. Some showers, however, may be substantial and may pose a flooding threat for a few localized locations.

As we head into Monday, clouds will be slow to clear, but we will have less humidity in the air. A few spotty showers are possible, but a lesser chance of rain as we head throughout the day with sunnier and drier conditions to come on Tuesday. This weather pattern will subject us to a bit of warming as we head into the middle part of the week.

The humidity returns to the region on Thursday, reintroducing us to a few thundershowers. Currently, they look to be isolated to scattered in nature. These pop-up thundershowers will be possible during Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening as more heat and humidity arrives from the south. Sunny skies come for the weekend forecast, but it will be rather hot and humid with a chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon.

The heat and humidity will enter back into our region day 7 to day 14 as a ridge of high pressure set up back into our region. The summer heat will continue as southerly flow takes the lead of our weather pattern into the weeks to follow. Stay tuned.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a thundershower during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few areas will venture into the upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered thundershowers. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. ‘Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A few leftover spotty showers before lesser clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A few locations may hit 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen