Northern Virginia to see a chilly weekend

Nova Forecast

Highs will be in the 40's, and winds will gust up to 25 mph.

by: , WDVM Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

A few passing clouds this morning with winds kicking up to 25 mph by the afternoon, Saturday does look to be a very brisk day across the region with temperatures 10-20 degrees below the average for this time of year. We will see sunshine over the weekend, but a few clouds will roll into Sunday with variable cloud cover before turning cloudy Monday.

A sprinkle or two along the tidal waters are possible Monday and Tuesday; while most of us stay dry, we will see clouds from a low tracking up into New England to begin the workweek. Highs will slowly glide up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s before mid-week.

We will be in the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front may change up temperatures as we head into next Friday with a possible few flurries before switching to all rain, which will generally be light.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A few passing clouds with a cold wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night: Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 20’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower along the tidal waters. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate broken clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Partly clear skies with a drizzle of rain coming late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: A flurry or two in the morning, then a few showers late morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Trending Stories