Northern Virginia to see a chance of showers Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- AS THE SHOWERS MOVE AWAY, A REINFORCEMENT OF COLD AIR WILL BUILD IN OVERNIGHT, BRINGING LOWS DOWN TO THE TEENS AND 20S, MAKING IT ONE OF THE COLDER NIGHTS OVER THE NEXT WEEK. NO MATTER HOW YOU SLICE IT, WINTER IS BACK! ON SATURDAY, FORECAST MODELS HAVE BEEN SHOWING UPSLOPE MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS, WHILE THE REST OF OUR FORECAST AREA, REMAINS DRY. THE THREAT OF UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS WILL TAPER OFF BY SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS INTO OUR REGION SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SATURDAY AFTERNOON TEMPS WILL BE IN THE 30S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL DROP DOWN INTO THE 20S FOR ALL OF OUR FORECAST AREA. ON SUNDAY, AFTER A CHILLY START, AFTERNOON HIGHS SHOULD MODERATE CLOSE TO NORMAL, WHICH IS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S, UNDER A SOUTHWEST WIND.

NEXT WEEK, THE FORECAST BECOMES A BIT COMPLEX AND UNSETTLED. COMPARED TO 24 HOURS AGO, THE DEVELOPING STORM IS NOT NEARLY AS STRONG, AND AS A RESULT, THE FRONTAL ZONE COULD BE MORE SUPPRESSED, WHICH IN TURN WILL LEAD TO COOLER TEMPERATURES AND LEAD TO A FRONTAL ZONE STALLING NEAR THE AREA THROUGH MUCH OF THE MIDWEEK PERIOD. LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS WILL BE POSSIBLE MONDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT, WITH THE MOST WIDESPREAD RAIN TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY, THOUGH IT WILL NOT NECESSARILY BE CONTINUOUS. TEMPERATURES WILL BE TRICKY, DEPENDING UPON THE POSITION OF THE FRONT, BUT EVEN TO OUR NORTHERN NEIGHBORS, DAYTIME HIGHS ARE LIKELY TO BE ABOVE NORMAL, JUST NOT EXTREMELY WARM. CURRENTLY, THE THINKING IS THAT THE FRONT IS PROJECTED TO EXIT THE AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT OR THURSDAY.