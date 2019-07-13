Northern Virginia to see a chance of a stray shower Sunday afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US TODAY AND CONTINUE TO STAY WITH US THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEKEND, KEEPING US CALM AND QUIET. MUCH OF SUNDAY SHOULD ALSO REMAIN MAINLY DRY, THOUGH A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL MAKE ITS MOVE BY THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS WILL SPARK A FEW SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY EVEN A THUNDERSTORM OR TWO IN THE MOUNTAINS, BUT COVERAGE WILL BE RATHER SPARSE. ANOTHER ROUND OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, BUT HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL NOT BE IN SHORT SUPPLY DURING THIS TIME. AS A RESULT, A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS OR STORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON BOTH DAYS, THOUGH THIS SHOULD BE AN EXCEPTION TO THE OVERALL DRY RULE. FROM THERE, WE KEEP AN EYE ON THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM BARRY. AN ENHANCEMENT OF SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IS LIKELY AS ITS MOISTURE MOVES INTO THE MID-ATLANTIC BY LATE WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY.

TROPICS: BARRY CONTINUES TO MOVE SLOWLY WITH A GRADUAL TURN TO THE NORTH. THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER ( NHC ) HAS THE STORM STRENGTHENING INTO A HURRICANE AND MAKING LANDFALL ALONG THE LOUISIANA’S COAST. BECAUSE OF ITS SLOW-MOVING NATURE, TREMENDOUS FLOODING IS EXPECTED, ALONG WITH THE TYPICAL FACTORS WHEN DEALING WITH A LANDFALLING TROPICAL CYCLONE. TORNADOES, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS WILL BE COMMON DURING BARRY’S DURATION ALONG THE GULF COAST.