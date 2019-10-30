Northern Virginia may see storms Thursday

Showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. During the morning, showers will arrive in the southwestern part of the region. By noon, most of us will see showers. Westerly storms will begin during the middle of the afternoon. The impact time for the valley will be around the evening commute. The metro should see storms well then after the ride home but should be out of the region before midnight.

There shouldn’t be too many problems on your way to work on Friday with the expectation of any damage caused by winds during Thursday’s storms. Be careful, however, as windy conditions are likely to follow us into Friday.

There is the suggestion of severe weather in our area Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. This risk suggests that numerous storms have the potential to pack a punch. The most significant impact of Thursday’s storms will be heavy rains and strong winds. Areas could see rainfall amounts up to two inches with wind gusts up to 60 mph within intense storms. Stay tuned to Your Local Weather Leader for the latest.

We fall back in time Saturday night into Sunday morning. Daylight Savings Time comes to an end. The first of November looks slightly below average, which is going against the previous trend. In past months, the beginning of October and September, the temperatures were well above average. Thee mercury, as we go back to work next week, will be in the 50’s by day and 30’s by night.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies early with a leftover shower, then partly sunny skies and drying out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Plan for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Watch for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Betting on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: A possible partly cloudy day with a slight hint of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate broken skies along with an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a good Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen