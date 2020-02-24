Northern Virginia may be the first to see rain this evening in our area

Areas to the east of the Blue Ridge expect to see more rainfall, a quarter to a half-inch of rain.

Clouds will increase on this Monday, but highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. There will be a system to move through the region Monday night through Tuesday. Showers will generally be less than a quarter of an inch.

A secondary system will try to move through the region Wednesday afternoon before temperatures drop for Thursday and Friday. The high mountains out to the west may see light snowfall Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for Friday and Saturday.

As we head through the weekend, sunnier skies are on their way, but temperatures will be in the 30’s, which is much cooler than it was this past weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers mainly after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with rain showers before midday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon shower possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a chance of snow in the highest elevations out to the west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen