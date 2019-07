Northern Virginia looking to get a little warmer on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! WITH THE ARRIVAL OF HIGH PRESSURE FROM THE GREAT LAKES TODAY, THE WEATHER HAS BEEN QUIET, WARM AND DRY. HIGHS HAVE BEEN IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S AND THE HUMIDITY WAS A BIT LOWER THAN THE LAST SEVERAL AFTERNOONS. OVERNIGHT WE’LL SEE MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS, WHICH ONCE AGAIN MAY INDUCE SOME PATCHY FOG. HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OUT TO SEA ON WEDNESDAY, KEEPING US DRY, BUT WARMING US UP A BIT MORE THAN TODAY. LOOK FOR THE THERMOMETER TO RANGE IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S WITH A SLIGHT UPTICK IN HUMIDITY AND THE WEATHER IS FORECAST TO REMAIN DRY, BEYOND A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS.

A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE CLOSER TO THE REGION ON THURSDAY, SENDING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OUR WAY. A FEW OF THOSE STORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY PACK A PUNCH AND EVEN BECOME SEVERE. STAY WITH WDVM FOR THE LATEST AND MAKE SURE TO HAVE YOUR WDVM APP AVAILABLE ON YOUR PHONE FOR INSTANT ALERTS. SOME LINGERING SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE EARLY ON FRIDAY, BUT MUCH OF THE DAY SHOULD BE DRY. HIGH-PRESSURE RETURNS FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKEND, THOUGH A FEW LATE EVENING SHOWERS, ARE POSSIBLE BY SUNDAY IN THE MARYLAND AND WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS: 64-69. SOUTH WINDS 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: AM PATCHY FOG, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW MOUNTAIN SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: A FEW MORNING SHOWERS POSSIBLE; WITH GRADUAL CLEARING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO THE LOWER 90S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AT FIRST, THEN BECOMING VARIABLY CLOUDY, WITH A FEW LATE SHOWERS POSSIBLE IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!