Northern Virginia has the best shot at showers Friday

Thursday: Cloudy skies, staying dry as any rainfall holds off. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 79 (75-82)

Thursday night: Cloudy skies with some light rain arriving to the south late. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 56 (53-59)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible, mainly to the south across NOVA. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 76 (71-79), Low: 59 (56-62)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers possible, mainly to the south. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

The scales have finally tipped and we’re seeing our conditions change up a bit. We had one last day of fairly sunny skies yesterday as temperatures jumped back into the 80’s, but overnight clouds have quickly returned. We’re expecting fairly cloudy skies throughout the day today, and that should keep most locations in the 70’s. Rainfall is not expected today, as there’s plenty of dry air to overcome before any showers will make it into the region. As we go into the overnight, the remnants of Beta begin to pass south of the area near the VA-NC border. Some light rain could already be falling by early Friday morning across NOVA.

Though trends with tomorrow’s shower activity have still pushed north, we’re still expecting most of the rain to fall over NOVA and southern Maryland through the day tomorrow. Some spotty showers could make it further north, but it should stay fairly dry for most of us outside of these areas. Beta’s remnants linger around into Saturday morning a bit, enough to include a shower chance in the forecast for the first day of the weekend. Ridging along the Atlantic coastline pushes back west for the back half of Saturday and Sunday, which will give us some sunshine and plenty of dry time through the rest of the weekend.

We’re still expecting two cold fronts to cross the area early next week, a weaker one early Monday and then a second stronger one likely late Tuesday. The timing and expected strength of these features continue to fluctuate within the models, so these definitely bear a good deal of watching through the weekend. As of right now, Monday looks to be fairly cloudy with scattered showers, but nothing crazy is expected. On Tuesday, the dynamics could set up to where we have a rather favorable setup for rain and even a few strong to severe storms. Made a mention of storms in today’s forecast as a result, but again this bears watching. By Wednesday, it looks like we’ll be clearing out and cooling down quickly.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson