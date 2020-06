Northern Virginia gets a brief break from strong storms on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! JUST LIKE LAST NIGHT, ANY THUNDERSTORMS WILL DWINDLE BY MID-EVENING, AS LOW TEMPS HOLD IN THE 60S TO AROUND 70 IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL CONTINUE TO STICK AROUND AS WE HEAD INTO WEDNESDAY, BUT A COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION, HELPING TO SUPPRESS MOST OF ANY THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. AS AN UPPER-LEVEL DISTURBANCE MOVES ACROSS PARTS OF THE NORTHEAST THURSDAY AFTERNOON, WE COULD SEE ANOTHER ROUND OF A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 80S. FRIDAY, WE’LL SEE A DRY DAY AND LESS HUMID WEATHER AS WELL, BUT BY THE WEEKEND THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL RETURN. DAYTIME TEMPS ON FRIDAY WILL BE IN THE MIDDLE 80S, BUT OVER THE WEEKEND TEMPS GET BACK INTO THE 90S.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS. LOWS FROM 56 – 73 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH A THUNDERSHOWER IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

