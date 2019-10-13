Northern Va. to see sunnier skies Monday

You may need a light jacket to start out Monday morning.

Clouds stayed put around for most of the afternoon, but sunnier skies are to come on Monday! Highs will be warmer Monday with temperatures into the 70’s. You may need a light jacket, however, as temperatures will be into 40’s and 50’s Monday morning.

Tuesday, temperatures will cool slightly as a dry front moves past us Monday. Clouds will be quick to follow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday is our only real chance for rain this week.

With clouds and rain into the area Wednesday, temperatures should stay into the 60’s. A quarter up to a half of an inch of rainfall is possible. After the system passes, cold and brisk winds will follow for Thursday. Highs across some areas will remain in the 50’s and Thursday.

Sunnier skies will usher the week’s end with temperatures trying to warm back up into the 60’s and 70’s. Sunday, however, a few clouds return. Another cold front looks to move through with the possibility of showers along with cooler temperatures as we head into the next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Cloudy skies will turn mostly clear. Lows will be into the 40’s and 50’s. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at five mph.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Sunny skies will be in store for the area. Highs will be into the 70’s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Bet on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Plan for clouds to overcast with rain to follow. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies to become mostly clear. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Expecting sunshine. Highs will be into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Watch for a few extra clouds with a slight chance of showers to follow late. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen