Northern Va. to see showers and storms Sunday

Clouds decided to come in early on this Saturday. This cover caused temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 70’s with only a few locations going up into the 80’s. As we head into the night, Saturday clouds will continue to be about with a chance of showers after midnight. A higher chance for showers and storms will come as we head into Sunday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has put out a marginal risk of severe weather is possible on Sunday and Monday. A storm or two will be critical. Though the center of low pressure may be just off to the northwest, other factors limit the production of severe thunderstorms. This weather scenario could change if we see sunshine. Stay tuned for the latest.

Heavy rains will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many of us will see a good inch of rainfall as we head into this week. An additional inch is possible within heavy showers and storms.

We hope to be slightly drier as we head into the latter part of the week as the stationary system tries to move out as another system begins to come in for the next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations going up into the 90’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms with rain showers likely during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for overcast skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Breaking skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday

Meteorologist Derek Bowen