Northern Va. to see plenty of sunshine this weekend

Morning clouds will turn into abundant sunshine for the weekend

For your Saturday we are looking at plenty of sunshine. Conditions will remain sunny into your day Sunday. Temperatures will be on the rise as we head during the work week with some areas getting up into the 90’s by the middle to the latter part of the week.

High pressure will, of course, move to our southeast returning us to southeasterly flow as we head into your Sunday. This movement will help temperatures rise along with adding humidity to the air. This heat and moisture could lead to a few pop-up showers during the afternoon. This change in the weather will mainly be on Monday into Tuesday.

A few light showers as we head into the latter part of the week, however, I think most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds — not a lot of rain to talk about this week.

Temperatures later this week will rise into the upper 80’s and possibly 90’s by the end of your work week. Temperatures should be around to slightly above average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Wind will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will go down into the mid to upper 50’s with a few locations staying the low 60’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be into the low to mid-80’s.

Monday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with another chance of a thundershower. Highs will continue to rise into the upper 80’s. Some areas could reach the 90’s.

Wednesday: A few broken clouds will come into the middle part of our work week. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Lesser clouds will bring partly sunny conditions. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen