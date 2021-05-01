Next week’s temperatures 10-15 above average

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen