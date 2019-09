Much cooler for Northern Virginia Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT WILL PUSH SOUTHWESTWARD DURING THE EVENING AND THAT IS LEADING TO MAINLY ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. THE BACKDOOR FRONT IS EXPECTED TO ENTER THE AREA AFTER 8 PM, BRINGING COOLER TEMPERATURES, LOW CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF SHOWERS IN ITS WAKE. ON FRIDAY, AND WHILE WE’LL SEE CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES WILL BE MORE IN LINE WITH THIS TIME OF YEAR. EXPECT THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER TO MIDDLE 70S FOR DAYTIME HIGHS.

THIS FRONT WILL LIFT NORTHWARD AS A WARM FRONT AND BRING BACK THAT ABOVE AVERAGE AIR MASS THAT WE’VE SEEN MORE OFTEN THAN NOT THIS WEEK…THOUGH IT WON’T BE AS HOT. SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES WILL HOLD IN PLACE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKEND BEFORE WE GET A BREAK BY LATE SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY. ANOTHER FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL ARRIVE BY MONDAY, ALLOWING TEMPERATURES TO SPIKE INTO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S AGAIN. BEYOND A CHANCE TO SEE SOME SHOWERS AT TIMES, MUCH OF THE DAY IS DRY. WITH THE LATEST MODEL RUN, MOST OF NEXT WEEK LOOKS PARTLY CLOUDY AND DRY. TEMPERATURES WILL BANK HEAVILY ON WHAT GOES IN THE TROPICS, BUT FOR NOW IT IS LOOKING COOL AND COMFORTABLE IN THE MIDDLE 70S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS: 60-70. VARIABLE WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 70.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A POSSIBLE SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!