Mostly sunny this last summer weekend in northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! FALL OFFICIALLY BEGINS MONDAY, BUT THE UPCOMING WEEKEND WILL REMIND US THAT SUMMER IS STICKING AROUND FOR A FEW MORE DAYS. HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP THE AREA DRY AND PLEASANT, TO END THE WEEK, BUT IT WON’T BE AS COOL AS YESTERDAY. TONIGHT, WITH CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT TO CALM WINDS, ONCE AGAIN, RADIATIONAL COOLING CONDITIONS WILL STILL RESULT IN LOWS IN THE 50S AREA WIDE BY DAYBREAK.

OVER THE WEEKEND, THE CORE OF THE SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIP SOUTH, WHICH WILL SUPPORT CONTINUED WARMING THROUGHOUT THE AREA. FORECASTED HIGH TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE IN THE MID 80S SATURDAY AND THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90, ON SUNDAY. FORECAST MODELS SUGGEST THERE COULD BE A FEW MOUNTAIN SHOWERS, BUT MOST AREAS WILL REMAIN DRY ALL WEEKEND. THE THEME OF BEING DRY IN SEPTEMBER, HAS RESONATED THROUGHOUT MANY TOWNS AND CITIES LOCALLY, IN FACT, HAGERSTOWN HAS ONLY SEEN 0.20” OF RAIN ALL MONTH! WE HAVE JUST ONE “GOOD” CHANCE FOR RAIN, AND THAT COMES ALONG ON THE FIRST DAY OF FALL. A COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION ON MONDAY, SENDING A CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND STORMS OUR WAY. AFTER THIS, WE REMAIN MAINLY DRY THROUGH THE REST OF NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES WILL STEP BACK ON TUESDAY ONLY TO WARM UP AGAIN GOING INTO THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT WEEK AS WELL.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOWS: 51-61. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

TUESDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!