Mostly cold rain south of I-66, snow/sleet/freezing rain to the north

Monday: Overcast and quiet through the morning, with a wintry mix moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Mainly snow/sleet expected, with rain possible to the south. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 36 (30-39)

Monday night: Cloudy with a wintry mix of snow/sleet early, giving way to mainly freezing rain after midnight. Travel conditions will be treacherous in spots. Winds: E 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (29-35)

Tuesday: Cloudy with freezing rain through most of the morning, then just light rain with improving conditions through the afternoon. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, High: 38 (35-42), Low: 33 (30-36)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some spotty snow showers late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a wintry mix likely. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

A wintry mess is on the way as we head into this last week of January, quite fitting after such a quiet month. This morning conditions will be cloudy and chilly, but we should be precipitation-free until this afternoon. Conditions will head downhill between 3-6 PM from SW to NE, with a snow/sleet mix falling across WV, MD, and PA. Cold rain with some sleet and flakes is more likely across VA, where temperatures should be a couple of degrees above the freezing mark. Temperatures have been fairly cold over the weekend, and this will be important in areas seeing more snow and sleet. The ground should be cold enough for some accumulation, likely only a few inches max. Over western MD and the eastern WV panhandle there could be totals up to about 4-5”.

No matter what precipitation type you see this evening into the early tonight, everyone should transition over to mainly freezing rain after midnight. This freezing rain won’t fall continuously, but it will be enough for ice accumulations and treacherous travel conditions into Tuesday morning. Across western MD and WV accumulations of 0.25-0.50” of ice are possible, with 0.10-0.25” possible along the I-81 corridor from PA into Northern Virginia. Even areas to the east could see a glaze of ice. Take it very easy on the roads if you have to be out and about, but if you don’t stay inside to avoid all the ice. Freezing rain will end Tuesday morning, giving way to light drizzle and drier conditions in the afternoon.

The rest of the week isn’t looking too bad, as we’ll just be a bit on the colder side once again with some sunshine and clouds. There’s going to be yet another storm nearby late Wednesday into Thursday, but this system is going to pass well to our south this time around. This system will give us some snow showers Wednesday night, but these shouldn’t be too impactful with only a few inches of accumulation looking possible at this point. High pressure keeps us dry through Saturday, but we’re tracking yet another storm that is likely to bring another round of a wintry mix next Sunday into Monday.

Have a great Monday and stay safe out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson