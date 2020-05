HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT SOME DRIZZLE MAY BE SEEN ALONG WITH CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO IN THE MID-40S TO MID-50S. TUESDAY, LIKE TODAY, WE’LL SEE MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH SOME SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS AS TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR MOVES AWAY FROM THE EAST COAST. SOME SHOWERS WILL LIKELY LINGER LONGER NEAR CHARLOTTESVILLE (I-64/US 250 CORRIDOR) BEFORE THE SHOWERS DWINDLE. IT LOOKS TO BE BREEZY, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH POSSIBLE, DUE TO THE FACT THAT OUR AREA IS WEDGED IN BETWEEN T.S. ARTHUR TO THE SOUTHEAST AND A STORM SYSTEM TO OUR WEST. HIGHS TUESDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 60S TO NEAR 70, WITH WARMEST READINGS NEAR THE BELTWAY WHERE SOME BREAKS OF SUN MAY OCCUR.

THE UNSETTLED WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK AS THE STORM SYSTEM TO OUR WEST MEANDERS SLOWLY SOUTH OF OUR REGION. SOME ADDITIONAL PULSES OF HEAVIER RAIN MAY CREEP INTO OUR SOUTHWESTERN ZONES, BUT CONFIDENCE ON THIS REMAINS LOW. OTHERWISE, CONTINUED RELATIVELY COOL AND MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY CONDITIONS WILL BE THE THEME ALL WEEK. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 60S COMMON, WHILE LOWS WILL BE NEAR 50.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME EARLY DRIZZLE. LOWS IN THE 40S TO LOWER 50S.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND LOWS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!