Mostly cloudy evening ahead, but the showers moved out

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY, A WEAK AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE HAS BROUGHT DRIER AND COOLER CONDITIONS TO THE REGION AND EVEN THOUGH DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES HAVE BEEN IN THE 50S, THAT IS STILL A GOOD 10 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE. THIS EVENING A FEW SPRINKLES AND/OR ISOLATED SHOWERS WILL REACH OUR AREA, BUT THE PERCENTAGES ARE LOW (20%), SO THAT MOST OF THE REGION WILL STAY DRY. TOMORROW, THE WEATHER GETS SLIGHTLY WARMER, BUT REMAINS DRY, AS THE WIND BECOMES MORE SOUTHERLY AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING STORM SYSTEM. THURSDAY EVENING SOME SHOWERS DEVELOP OUT AHEAD OF OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER, BRINGING ABOUT A QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH OF SHOWER ACTIVITY. FRIDAY MORNING THOUGH, THE MORE ROBUST STORM SYSTEM WILL BE CROSSING OUR AREA, BRINGING MORE RAIN TO THE REGION. BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON, HIGH PRESSURE WILL RETURN, BRINGING US SOME SUNSHINE. BEHIND THE FRONT, THE AIR WILL MODIFY, SO NO MAJOR COLD SPELL IS ANTICIPATED, INSTEAD TEMPERATURES WILL ONCE AGAIN APPROACH IF NOT EXCEED 70 DEGREES.

DRY CONDITIONS ARE IN THE FORECAST, TO START THE WEEKEND, AS HIGH-PRESSURE NORTH OF OUR AREA, DELIVERS A DECENT DAY AND COOLER TEMPERATURES, BUT BY SATURDAY NIGHT SHOWERS ARE BACK INTO THE PICTURE. SHOWERS ARE LIKELY TO LINGER INTO SUNDAY, BUT THERE WILL BE MANY DRY HOURS MIXED IN, SO I AM NOT LOOKING AT A COMPLETE WEEKEND WASHOUT. SO WHILE THE LONG TERM PERIOD DOES NOT LOOK TO FEATURE ANY MASSIVE STORMS, IT DOES APPEAR SOMEWHAT UNSETTLED, AS CHANCES FOR SHOWERS REMAIN IN THE FORECAST THROUGH TUESDAY. TEMPERATURES, THROUGH THE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY PERIOD, WILL REMAIN COOL, BEFORE BRINGING BACK THE UNSEASONABLE WARMTH BY MIDWEEK.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS BEFORE MIDNIGHT, OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS THEN AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!