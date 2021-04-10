Most see rain after midnight

The best chance of rain this week will be overnight into Sunday. A shower may turn thunderous overnight. Be sure to download the WDVM Wx app in Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Severe weather will likely take place in the southwest. A potential storm may impact portions of the high mountains west along with the Shenandoah Valley. Any clearing clouds or the sun shining through may intensify rains and add to the atmosphere’s instability.

Only a few isolated severe storms possible as the Storm Prediction Center has put portions of the Ohio River Valley and the Shenandoah Valley at a marginal risk of severe weather.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Fog in the morning with clouds lingering throughout the day with thundershowers overnight. Any severe weather will occur to the southwest. Highs will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s overnight.

Sunday: A few showers in the morning, then clouds slowly clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen