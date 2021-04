Morning fog, then evening showers and thundershowers Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! TONIGHT, AFTER THE EARLY EVENING THUNDERSHOWERS DISSIPATE, THE SKIES WILL STAY CLOUDY, AS TEMPERATURES REMAIN BETWEEN THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S, WITH A LIGHT DRIZZLE AND FOG POSSIBLE. OVER THE WEEKEND A WARM FRONT/COLD FRONT COMBINATION WILL BRING INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS, BUT SATURDAY WILL START OFF DRY AND CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, BEFORE PERIODS OF MODERATE RAIN AND EVEN A PASSING THUNDERSTORM COMES INTO THE REGION. THE GREATEST THREAT FOR ANY STRONG THUNDERSTORMS SHOULD BE LIMITED TO SUNDAY AS THE COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH OUR REGION. IF ANY SEVERE THREAT DOES EXIST, IT WILL BE FOR SOME ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS HERE AND THERE AND EVEN SEE SOME HAIL. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND WILL BE IN THE 70S. SUNDAY NIGHT, BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, FORECASTED LOWS, WILL BOTTOM INTO THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK, BEHIND A FRONTAL PASSAGE ON SUNDAY, WE GET A CHANCE TO BREATHE AND SEE SOME PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES TO START THE WEEK, WITH THE BEST CHANCE FOR WIDESPREAD SHOWERS ON THURSDAY AND HEADING INTO FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 47-52 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PASSING AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS RANGE BETWEEN 65-70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!