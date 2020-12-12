Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
First COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the US
Video
US carries out second execution this week; Alfred Bourgeois put to death
Video
How soon are you immune to the coronavirus after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit to overturn election results
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Remarkable Women Contest
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Disney DCappella Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Morning fog then clouds
Nova Forecast
Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Dec 12, 2020 / 09:01 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2020 / 09:01 AM EST
Trending Stories
Frederick man facing a slew of charges
Video
Unresponsive adult male pulled from Carroll Creek in Frederick County
Video
Road closures announced ahead of another “Stop the Steal” march
Video
West Virginia Delegate Jason Barrett switches party from Democrat to Republican
Video
Police investigate Takoma Park vandalism of black artist’s murals
Video