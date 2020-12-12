Morning fog then clouds

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- OVERNIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-30S TO AROUND 50 DEGREES. THIS WEEKEND STARTS OFF WITH MORE CLOUDS, AS A COLD FRONT SLOWLY APPROACHES THE AREA. SO WHILE IT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN MOSTLY DRY, SPOTTY PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND/OR DRIZZLE ARE POSSIBLE SATURDAY. SATURDAY’S HIGHS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO FRIDAY’S AND IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S AROUND THE BELTWAY. SUNDAY, THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION WITH LITTLE TO ANY RAIN AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO BE MILD AND IN THE 50S.

NEXT WEEK LOOKS TO START OFF WITH A STORM SYSTEM SLIDING SOUTH OF THE AREA, BUT NOT FAR ENOUGH AWAY THAT WE STAY DRY. INSTEAD, THE LATEST MODEL RUNS, SHOW LIGHT PRECIPITATION FOR OUR AREA. AT THIS TIME, MANY AREAS WILL BE WET WITH LIGHT RAIN, BUT SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS COULD SEE SOME LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS MONDAY WILL BE BACK CLOSER TO NORMAL, STAYING IN THE 40S MOST AREAS, ALTHOUGH THE MOUNTAINS COULD BE IN THE 30S. A BRIEF AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN FOR TUESDAY, WITH DRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED AND TEMPERATURES SLIGHTLY COOLER THAN MONDAY AS HIGHS ONLY PEAK IN THE MID-40S. WEDNESDAY, IS THE DAY WE STILL NEED TO WATCH, AS IT COULD BE THE FIRST DAY THAT WE HAVE WINTRY WEATHER IN OUR BACKYARD. CURRENTLY, IT IS LOOKING LIKE THE THREAT WILL BE RELEGATED TO AREAS WEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR, BUT MANY DETAILS STILL NEED TO BE IRONED OUT, AS THE STORM IS STILL ALMOST A WEEK AWAY FROM IMPACTING THE REGION. FOR I-95 AND AREAS EAST, WE COULD BE LOOKING AT A MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN EVENT. STAY TUNED!